Smiling, feeling young and staying active could be the secret to a long life — according to a care home resident in Woking who has just celebrated his 101st birthday.
Asked about the secret to his long and happy life, Ron said simply: “Feeling young and active. Always smile!”
Ron was born in Amesbury on 21 July 1924. He joined the army as a young man, later marrying his beloved wife Joan and having a son, Martin. After his military service, Ron worked as a decorator and later in insurance. Throughout his life, he enjoyed reading, gardening and travelling — exploring countries such as Germany, Italy, Austria and various parts of Africa.
Later in life, Ron and Joan moved to West End, before settling at Greenview Hall.
Meera Govindapillai, Home Manager at Greenview Hall, said: “Ron is a much-loved resident at the home, and it was wonderful to see him surrounded by family and friends as we celebrated his special day. Ron is always smiling so it’s no wonder he has made it to 101 if this is the secret! We love to celebrate incredible milestones and Ron’s 101st birthday was a great way to create new memories while also reminiscing about old ones.”
Greenview Hall provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and respite care. The home is designed to promote independence and an active lifestyle, with dedicated suites and communal areas that encourage close-knit connections and meaningful activities.
