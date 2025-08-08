Meera Govindapillai, Home Manager at Greenview Hall, said: “Ron is a much-loved resident at the home, and it was wonderful to see him surrounded by family and friends as we celebrated his special day. Ron is always smiling so it’s no wonder he has made it to 101 if this is the secret! We love to celebrate incredible milestones and Ron’s 101st birthday was a great way to create new memories while also reminiscing about old ones.”