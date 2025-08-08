The doors of a “luxury” new care home in a village near Woking have been opened to visitors and potential future residents.
Bosses at Barchester Healthcare have cut the ribbon at Lotus Manor with the new development in Send now open for show rounds.
The firm says its inaugural residents will be offered person-centred residential, dementia and respite care in a “lovely setting” with the first guests set to arrive this autumn.
Facilities include a garden, café, a choice of longues, spa bathrooms and an in-house hair salon for “a little bit of pampering”.
The en-suite bedrooms also boast smart TVs with bosses committed to providing residents a “premium caring experience”.
“We are thrilled our stunning new home is ready to welcome visitors,” said Candy Guo, general manager.
“It’s a wonderful way for people to come and find out about the exceptional care we provide and meet the friendly team who will be looking after our residents.”
She added: “Personalised care really is at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking forward to meeting all our neighbours and building new friendships within the local community.”
Residents can expect tailored care and support and plenty of activities for all tastes and abilities in a “Life Enrichment Programme”.
A spokesperson said: “This includes a choice of daily activities so that residents can continue to do the things they love, try something new and above all keep the enjoyment in every day.
“Talented chefs will prepare delicious, nutritious home-cooked meals from seasonal menus, created with residents’ preferences in mind.”
For more details about Lotus Manor and its services or to book a show round, call Barchester on 01483 359349. The home is on the B368 Send Marsh Road, for more details look for Lotus Manor at www.barchester.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.