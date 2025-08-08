Four teenagers were forced to “disperse” from Woking town centre last night (Thursday, August 7) after police used a special power to clamp down on crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.
The quartet were moved on after Surrey Police issued a dispersal order stretching along the railway from Bridge Barn Lane and De Lara Way to Monument Road.
The order was imposed in response to multiple reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) around the affected area the previous day.
“This order has been granted following a number of cases of anti-social behaviour and crime-related behaviour in the area today,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police last Thursday.
“Officers will be patrolling the area and we urge anyone who notices any anti-social or criminal behaviour in the area to report it to us straightaway.”
The 24-hour order began at 6pm on Thursday and covered all of the town centre and multiple roads either side of the railway. It gave officers the power to order a person or group to leave the area if they are committing or likely to commit a criminal offence.
Inspector Ed Lyonds, Borough commander for Woking, said the order was imposed in response to “several young people behaving in an anti-social manner”.
He said: “We understand there has been concern within the community in response to the dispersal order being placed on Woking town centre.
“Anti-social behaviour has a huge impact on the community, and we are working alongside our partner agencies to prevent issues from re-occurring.
“Our officers spent the evening patrolling the town centre and spoke with a number of groups, engaging with them on the impact their behaviour can have on the local community.
“Four teenagers were dispersed, and we will continue to engage with them on the effects of ASB on the community.”
