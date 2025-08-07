Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted near Woking station.
A physical altercation between a man and woman known to each other took place on Station Approach between 10am and 10.30pm on Tuesday (August 5).
A 35-year-old man from Woking was later arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning ABH.
He has been released on conditional bail while enquires remain ongoing, with police keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.
Witnesses, taxi drivers in the area at the time, or anyone with information or possible dashcam footage is asked to send a direct message via www.surrey.police.uk quoting
PR/45250095934.
Alternatively, call 101 quoting the same number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
