Whistle A Tune
A few weeks ago I heard some whistling. It was a lovely tune beautifully whistled, but it sounded like it was in mum’s garden.
I soon realised it was coming from the window cleaners next door so when the neighbour came to ask if I could open the side gate so the cleaner could get access to a side window I told him how it had made me smile.
I heard him tell the whistler, who exclaimed that some people had complained. How sad, I thought.
I relayed all this to mum, which got us off on a tangent of how people don't whistle while they work anymore, perhaps because they have radios or headphones now.
We also discussed the theory that perhaps the reason it used to be so popular among window cleaners in particular was to act as a warning to people that they were approaching the windows.
Maybe this is not needed anymore as water-fed poles are used more often and although seeing that at the window when you step out the shower may surprise you it won't embarrass anyone involved.
Follow the Money
Horsell Garden Safari was a great success this year with a profit of £7,500, which brings the full total over 23 years to £94,515 – not bad for an event that essentially boils down to people who enjoying looking at gardens visiting the gardens of people who enjoy gardening. What could be more simple?
Those benefiting from the funds raised this year include the Horsell Village Hall and Woking Hospice with money also going towards a bench by the war memorial in the village which will hopefully enjoyed by people for years to come.
Cemetery Walks
This weekend sees the August walks at Brookwood Cemetery.
On Sunday 3 from 2pm there are three walks: Barry Devonshire leads a walk on the South Side Notables where he reveals the very different lives and stories of those who lie there.
At the same time John Clarke guides his extremely popular walk exploring the route of the former railway in both the North and South parts of the cemetery, and Diana Laffin will tour the North Cemetery pausing at the graves of the brave, the bold and the disreputable including baby killers, atheists and adulterers.
They ask for a donation of £7.50 per person. This includes refreshments afterwards at The Lodge.
Girls and Buoys
The Basingstoke Canal Calendar competition is open so next time you find yourself enjoying a walk, cycle, paddle or boat trip along the canal don't forget to take some snaps and send them to [email protected].
Please make sure they are landscape with a minimum of 300pi resolution. Good Luck!
