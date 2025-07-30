First opened in 1854 to alleviate overcrowding in London’s burial grounds, Brookwood Cemetery is a Grade I listed park and garden and remains a working cemetery today. At 220 acres, it is one of the largest cemeteries in Western Europe and is listed by Historic England as a significant heritage destination.
The Green Flag Award, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces across the UK. Brookwood is one of 2,250 green spaces nationally to meet the rigorous criteria this year.
Cemetery Manager Avril Kirby said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Brookwood Cemetery has once again achieved Green Flag Award status. It’s testament to the dedication of our small but passionate team and volunteers, who work hard to maintain the cemetery’s unique heritage and natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.”
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Climate Change and Leisure, added: “Brookwood Cemetery is one of Woking’s most treasured green spaces, combining historic significance with a tranquil, natural environment. I’m thrilled to see it once again recognised with a Green Flag Award – a reflection of the high standards of care and commitment shown by the team and volunteers.
“Brookwood plays a vital role in supporting residents’ wellbeing, providing safe, free public spaces for people to enjoy nature, reflect, and learn about the area’s rich history.”
Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Brookwood Cemetery, who have worked tirelessly to ensure it meets the high standards expected.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.