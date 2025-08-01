This summer, Victoria Place is transforming into a jungle of imagination, adventure and creativity with a roaring line-up of free, family-friendly activities designed to delight children of all ages.
All the way through to Saturday, 30 August, families can join in a series of wild animal-themed events every Wednesday and Saturday between 11am and 4pm.
These creative crafting sessions include everything from making lion puppets and tiger masks to decorating cookies and cupcakes inspired by jungle giants – and the best part? All the events are completely free.
Many of the activities also include interactive animal-themed fun, giving children the chance to dive into the world of wildlife through imaginative play, storytelling and games. Tickets for all events are free and advance booking is strongly encouraged to secure a place.
In addition to crafting, visitors can follow the Wild Animal Trail around the centre, discovering fascinating animal facts and collecting clues along the way.
Complete the trail and drop it in the collection box in Peacocks food court for a chance to win an annual family pass to London Zoo – a perfect way to keep the summer adventure going.
For more information and to book free tickets, visit the Victoria Place website: https://vpwoking.co.uk/news/go-wild-for-free-events-this-summer
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.