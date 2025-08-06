On one of the hottest days of the year, 20 Culligan Harvey staff ditched their desks to clean up Woking’s St Peter’s Recreation Ground.
The Friday clean-up was part of Plastic-Free July, a global challenge spearheaded by the wider Culligan family, encouraging communities worldwide to collect and recycle single-use plastic waste.
Plastic-Free July is a worldwide movement that encourages millions of people to reduce their plastic consumption and make more sustainable choices. What began as a small Australian initiative has now grown into one of the most influential environmental campaigns globally, inspiring individuals and organisations alike to take tangible action against plastic pollution.
Over the course of an hour and a half, the team collected approximately 18 bags of rubbish, including more than 100 single-use plastic water bottles. The volunteers walked around the park and its surrounding areas, making a tangible impact on the local environment.
Harvey Water Softeners was founded in the 1970s, with more than 40 years' experience creating solutions that improve the quality of water in homes. Today, Harvey is proud to be part of the Culligan family. Culligan, a global leader in innovative water treatment solutions for more than 80 years, shares Harvey’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Culligan and Harvey have long been committed to environmental responsibility, from reducing packaging waste to improving water efficiency in homes.
Faye Wales, a Culligan Harvey employee who took part, said: "Getting involved in such a fun team activity and bringing everyone together was a great experience. It really opened our eyes to how serious plastic pollution is and how it’s affecting the world around us. By recycling plastic waste, we were able to make a real difference in our local area and help make it a cleaner, nicer place for everyone."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.