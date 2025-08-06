“The Hospice staff do an amazing job looking after people like my grandma every day. They are heroes.”
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice is ten months into its Always in our Hearts Appeal and is calling on the local community to help ensure every family facing a terminal diagnosis receives the same compassionate care as the Jagpal family.
Nurse Gabriel Chivu, who works on the Hospice’s Inpatient Unit, shared how deeply he and his colleagues care not only for their patients, but also their loved ones.
“When I care for a patient, I care for their family too,” he said. “The minute they walk through the doors, I am there to support them. They no longer have to feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders. I am there to lift them up.”
One such family was the Jagpals. Fourteen-year-old Amreet Jagpal shared her story of how the Hospice became a place of warmth and comfort during her grandmother Satwant’s final days.
“It is important to me and my family to let everyone know how lovely and brilliant Woking & Sam Beare Hospice are,” said Amreet. “They do an amazing job looking after people like my grandma every day. They are heroes.
“Our world came crumbling down when the doctor told us that my grandma only had four months to live. We were all so upset, but Grandma was so strong and told us not to cry. We decided to make lovely memories and spend lots of time together. We went on a family holiday, and she laughed and joked with us every day.”
But after she deteriorated in October 2024, she was transferred to the Hospice.
“I didn’t know what a hospice was until we went to see Grandma. It was like a hotel,” said Amreet. “The staff were amazing – they gave us ice cream on the first evening and remembered our names every time. They made us feel welcome and safe.”
Satwant passed away on October 30, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.
“She was the heart and soul of our home,” said Amreet. “Every day I try to make her proud. She will always be in my heart.”
Gabriel says it was a privilege to care for Satwant and her family.
“Like all of my patients, Amreet’s grandma was someone I felt privileged to meet. I was able to help her and her family make precious memories in the time they had left together. Seeing the warmth of her family surrounding her reminded me why we do the valuable work that we do. Wherever a patient feels most comfortable – be that at home or at the Hospice – we are there for them.”
All care provided by Woking & Sam Beare Hospice is free of charge – made possible thanks to the generosity of the community.
“Together we can be there for more families like Amreet’s,” said Gabriel. “Together, we can make a difference.”
