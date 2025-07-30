To mark the club’s 50th anniversary, Foxhills has pledged £50,000 to support families in need, bringing the total raised by its members and charitable trust to nearly £250,000 over six years. This generous funding will provide more than 700 camp places, helping more local children than ever before.
The camps run in August and the October half term, in partnership with the local council, and serve families across Runnymede, one of Surrey’s most deprived boroughs. Designed to help parents who struggle to find affordable childcare during school holidays, the camps offer children aged seven to 12 a safe, enriching, and inclusive environment filled with fun, food, and friendship.
Children are referred through trusted local agencies such as Action for Carers and the Family Support Programme. All participants are either young carers or qualify for free school meals, ensuring the camps support those who need it most.
Taking place in areas of greatest need, the camps provide a full programme of activities including arts and crafts, sports, bushcraft, and orienteering. Each day includes three nutritious meals, ensuring children are well cared for.
Marc Hayton, CEO of Foxhills Club & Resort, said: “Our 50th anniversary is the perfect moment to expand our community impact. These camps are more than just a summer programme; they provide a safe, fun space for children while easing the burden on families in need. We’re proud to support our local community in this way.”
Donations can be made at justgiving.com/charity/haytoncharitabletrust, with all funds going directly to support local children. For more information on Foxhills’ community work, visit foxhills.co.uk/about-us/community.
