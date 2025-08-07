Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing near Woking town centre last weekend.
Officers were called to Lancaster Close at around 11.30pm last Sunday, 3 August, following reports of a stabbing with the suspect reportedly fleeing in a black BMW.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital for medical treatment but has since been discharged.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He has been interviewed and bailed while Police enquiries continue.
Investigations are continuing. Witnesses or anyone in the area between 11.15pm and 11.30pm with possible CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage urged to get in touch with Surrey Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
