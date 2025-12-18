A relentless group of six burglars who burgled homes around Surrey on an “industrial scale” have been jailed for a total of more than 54 years.
Properties in Bisley and Chertsey were among the 53 targeted by the sextet in a five-month period from November 2024 to March this year.
Kingston Crown Court heard the gang used stolen cars with cloned registration plates and attempted to remove forensic evidence with cleaning spray as part of their bid to evade detection and capture.
The “prolific” culprits often left their mobile phones behind or turned them off, with their targets in Surrey including houses in Windlesham, Weybridge, Epsom, Stanwell, Egham, Englefield Green, Staines, Frimley and Tadworth.
But the operation by the Serious Organised Crime Unit was equally complex with Surrey Police using CCTV, ANPR and drones to track their movements and link them to multiple offences around London, Surrey, the Home Counties and Essex.
The surveillance operation led to officers pouncing on members of the group in March – and catching them red-handed in a stolen vehicle with stolen property.
Detective Chief Inspector Antony Leadbeatter said: “This was burglary on an industrial scale – organised criminality targeting ordinary homes and relentless in their offending.
“The work carried out by Surrey’s Serious Organised Crime team, supported by other specialist teams within Surrey Police to identify these men, catch them, and build an extensive body of evidence against them has been fantastic leaving them no choice but to enter a string of guilty pleas.
“Our message to burglars is clear – target Surrey and we will target you.”
The gang was sentenced on Wednesday, December 17 with 34-year-old George Price, of St Helens, being the only member from outside London and the South East.
Felix McCann, 33, from Wembley, was sentenced to ten years and ten months in prison after pleading guilty to 16 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Michael Purcell, 34, from Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to ten offences of conspiracy to commit burglary and was sentenced to eight years.
Patrick Nolan, 35, from London, pleaded guilty to 19 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary and was sentenced to ten years and ten months in custody.
Price was sentenced to ten years and two months after pleaded guilty to 21 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Lawrence Connors, 32, from Hayes, pleaded guilty to 11 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary. He also breached his criminal behaviour order in doing so and was sentenced to 11 years and ten months.
Miles Doran, 36, from Pinner, pleaded guilty to one offence of burglary and one of attempted burglary. He was sentenced to two years and eight months.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “Tackling burglary remains a priority and with the darker evenings it is even more important to ensure your household security.
“A burglar alarm or CCTV system can offer valuable protection, acting both as a visible deterrent and, as seen in this case, a crucial source of evidence if an offence occurs.”
