Three burglars who stole a gun and cash from a house near Ripley were arrested after a rush hour chase through the Surrey commuter belt ended at an exclusive golf club.
Charlie Stewart, Ben Belhaj-Farhat and Junior Suban were all recently sentenced to 29 months in prison after the trio all pleaded guilty to a county of burglary.
They were arrested on October 10 at Wentworth Golf Club following a dramatic chase through Chertsey and Lyne which involved police vehicles and a helicopter.
Guildford Crown Court heard the drama began at 5pm when police officers on New Haw Road in Addlestone noticed a white Ford Transit, which was wanted for outstanding offences, drive through a red light.
Officers were unaware the driver and its two passengers had earlier stolen cash and an air rifle from a gun safe after breaking into a house in Ockham.
The van did not stop after being flagged and a pursuit began, with the vehicle being driven dangerously before being abandoned at Wentworth Golf Club. Dog units and the National Police Air Service were deployed with thermal imaging being used to local the hiding trio.
Investigators linked the trio to the burglary as the gun safe and a personalised birthday card were found inside.
Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Josh Hillman said: “Stewart was driving extremely dangerously, including on the wrong side of the road at times.”
The 37-year-old driver was also found to have no licence while Suban and Belhaj-Farhat were found in possession of £255 in cash and cannabis, respectively.
Stewart, of Aboyne Drive, Raynes Park, was sentenced to 29 months for burglary, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
Belhaj-Farhat, 38, of no fixed abode, and Suban, 40, of Sullivan Court, Fulham, received the same sentence for burglary, with all three ordered to pay £228 in costs.
