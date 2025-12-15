At least two houses and a shop in Chobham were targeted by burglars during the first week of December.

Items were stolen from a shop on Bagshot Road after a break-in and messy search around 4.30am on Sunday, December 7.

A messy burglar also stole “various expensive items” after breaking into a house on Valley End Road through a second-floor window around 5.45pm on December 4.

Jewellery and personal items were stolen by someone who got into a house on Queens Road, Bisley, through the back door sometime late on December 7 while the keyless theft of a Volvo took place on Arethusa Way in the village on the same night.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Surrey Police on 101.