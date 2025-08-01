A wet start was no barrier to fun at the recent Lakeview Community Fun Day.
Held just off Sythwood, Goldsworth Park, from 11am to 4pm, the event, organised by the Lakeview Community Action Group, featured live music, lots of family centred activities, food and drink stalls, and a raffle.
The Mayor of Woking, Amanda Boote, and local MP Will Forster visited in the early afternoon. They enjoyed visiting the various stalls and activities and helped with the raffle draw.
There was live entertainment throughout the day, featuring music from local bands who play at “Andy’s Out of Hours” at St Andrew’s Church, Goldsworth Park.
There was also a variety of catering provided: hot dogs and sweet treats, cupcakes and cookies, and also teas and coffees provided by Andy’s Community Café. The bouncy castle was a great hit with younger children and many of the stalls ran tombolas or other family-friendly activities.
A number of local charities and community groups including Woking Youth, Surrey Young Carers, Lift Up Together and local Girl Guides were able to publicise their activities. There was also a resident engagement team from Woking borough Council, GKR Karate and a variety of other stalls.
One of the highlights of the day was the grand prize raffle to which many local businesses donated prizes.
A wide variety of prizes were given out including a £100 cash top prize, various food and drink hampers and vouchers for restaurants and various leisure activities.
Thanks go to Woking Superbowl, Freedom Leisure, Waterstones Woking, Woking Funeral Service, Woking Football Club and businesses in Horsell including Thurstons Brewery, Princes Butchers, Horsell Kitchen and Boz, who all donated prizes. Much-needed funds were raised for the local community.
The Community Fun Day brought people and local community groups together in Lakeview – even the sun put in an appearance!
