Now is your chance to help shape Woking’s future growth.
What does the borough need in the future? More homes? Better jobs? Stronger climate action? Thriving communities? Have your say as Woking Borough Council launches a public consultation as part of a development of a new Local Plan.
The Local Plan is the borough’s blueprint for development over the next 15 to 20 years. It sets out how land will be used, what gets built where, including homes, jobs and infrastructure, whilst protecting what matters most.
Once adopted, the Local Plan will guide planning decisions until 2044.
By taking part, you can influence the overall vision and strategy; what we protect and what we change; how growth can benefit communities.
Cllr Louise Morales, Woking’s portfolio holder for planning, said: “This consultation marks the first step in preparing a new Local Plan for Woking.
“A Local Plan matters because it helps prevent unwanted and inappropriate development and is required for Woking and its villages even though we will be part of a new council in the future.
“At this initial stage, it is important that we gather the ambitions and priorities of residents, businesses and stakeholders.
“By taking part, you can help shape a plan that delivers the right homes, jobs and services in the best places, while protecting what makes our borough special. We want everyone’s voices and needs to be included in this vision for Woking’s future. Together we can shape a borough that works for everyone.”
You can take part online by visiting https://wokingsays.woking.gov.uk/localplan, or by exploring the consultation materials at Woking, Byfleet and Knaphill libraries.
The six-week consultation closes on Wednesday, 15 October.
All feedback will help develop a draft Local Plan, which will be published for further consultation before being submitted to the Secretary of State for examination in 2027.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.