It’s been well reported that the Phoenix Cultural Centre and The Fiery Bird will be closing soon – leaving one Woking as one of the biggest towns in Surrey not to have a grassroots music venue.
But a London-based promoter who was born in Woking wants to help the venue to go out with a bang by holding a benefit gig aimed at indie rockers of a certain age, writes Marcus Fairweather.
Carl Hill has got some class as he’s bringing his Old School Indie Club tour to the Goldsworth Road venue on October 10. And if you don’t remember the battle of Britpop or Jarvis mooning Jacko, then think again as this fundraising party is for the over 30s. IDs will be checked.
The club is coming to Woking as part of a 17-date tour around the UK but unlike the other shows, the Fiery Bird gig is a one-off fundraiser for the much-loved hosts with all proceeds going to the centre.
“It will be a homecoming gig of kinds, so it’s quite emotional for me,” said Carl.
“We are delighted to support the Phoenix Cultural Centre in this way and hopefully raise some money for them as they near the final hurdle.”
The music policy will be strictly old-school and designed for veteran indie kids to relive their glory days.
With DJs from Age Against the Machine and Feeling Gloomy at the helm, giggers are in good hands with gems from The Jam (naturally), The Smiths, Blur, Pulp, Bowie, Suede, Stones and many more on the setlist from 7.30pm – so good news for revellers who can’t hit the dancefloor like they used do.
For Carl, someone who has performed all over the country, but never his hometown, this is a labour of love. So roll with it – tickets are available at oldschoolindie.com
