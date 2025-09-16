The money will help the Lightbox and its Woking Museum and Arts and Craft Centre operators keep going through to its 20th anniversary in 2027, and beyond.
The council previously gave the Lightbox £425,000 in 2022/23 but that will fall to £150,000 in 2025/26 – reducing by £25,000 a year through to 2027/28.
The 2024/25 grant payment of £130,000 was funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The council ruled out cutting all funding as it would have meant the Lightbox became unviable and close, papers presented to the September executive committee read.
The move has been welcomed by Lightbox gallery director Sarah Brown as it will keep the borough’s “valuable asset” afloat.
She said: “I’m very happy given the situation in Woking in June 2023 and this support is really important. Like every organisation we are seeing a reduction in public funding and are having to review what we do and how we can diversify our income.
“We are working closely with our venue hire team, the shop, cafe, and how we raise funds from trusts and foundations. Like every charity we are facing difficult times but 2027 will be our 20th anniversary, and the future is bright – even though we are in unusual and challenging times. People recognise the value and what we bring to Woking, the economy and culture.”
The new funding was agreed by Woking Borough Council ’s executive committee after signing off changes to its 2003 service agreement – one of a number of discretionary contracts reviewed following the authority’s June 2023 bankruptcy.
Papers presented to the committee read: “In light of the council’s financial situation and the issuing of the Section 114 notice in June 2023, the council has been required to make some difficult decisions around the funding of discretionary services, including grant funding to local community organisations.”
Councillor Ellen Nicholson, deputy leader of the council, said: “This is a really special facility that we have in Woking and we are really fortunate to have it.
“They really are a valuable resource to have within Woking and they do such good work within our local community.”
The Lightbox is currency hosting an Andy Warhol exhibition until November 2.
Ms Brown added: “It’s amazing to have an icon like Andy Warhol’s work in the Lightbox including drawings that haven’t been seen before.”
