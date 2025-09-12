Heartwarming musical Annie is coming to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking next year.
Michael Harrison and David Ian’s production will be visiting the venue from November 16 to 21 in 2026 as part of a UK and Republic of Ireland tour.
The show is set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, when brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.
Her luck soon changes when she is chosen to spend a fairytale Christmas with the famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks.
But spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search for her true family.
With its Tony award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.
Annie has music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan. It is directed by Curve’s artistic director Nikolai Foster, with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.
Annie is based on the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie by Harold Gray, which in turn was inspired from the poem Little Orphan Annie by James Whitcomb Riley.
Martin Charnin first approached Thomas Meehan to write the book of a musical about Little Orphan Annie in 1972.
Meehan researched by re-reading prints of the comic strip, but he was unable to find any satisfactory material for a musical other than the characters of Annie, Oliver Warbucks and Sandy, so he decided to write his own story.
There will be performances every evening at 7.30pm, and also at 2.30pm on November 18 and 21. For tickets, priced from £15, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/annie/new-victoria-theatre/
