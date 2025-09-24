Guildford accountants have taken on a gruelling 100km walk to raise more than £2,100 for youth mental health.
Seven staff from the Guildford office of UK top-ten accountancy and business advisory firm Azets completed a 50km (31-mile) walk from Putney Bridge to Runnymede as part of the Thames Path Ultra Challenge on September 13 and 14. Two colleagues pushed on overnight to complete the full 100km to Henley-on-Thames.
Debbie Saunders, an audit and assurance partner at Azets who walked 50km, said: “While this was an arduous challenge, the money raised for such an important cause made every aching leg and blister worthwhile. Max’s trust raises awareness and offers support to young people suffering with their mental health. If our walk can help prevent a tragedy, it will have been a walk with positive impact.”
Debs Windle, Max’s mother and a trustee of the charity, added: “The facts around youth mental health are stark. One in four young people has a probable mental health condition, and hundreds of thousands are waiting months for support.
“The significant amount of money raised is amazing and equally important is the awareness raised across the company and the wider community of family and friends. We hope conversations will be started because of Max’s story.”
On the trust’s website, Max’s story included these poignant words: “Everyone loved Max and he had the world at his feet. Sadly, unknown to many, he was battling depression and tragically took his own life.”
The charity relies on public support to continue funding early intervention initiatives and mental health programmes for young people across the UK.
For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123 or visit Samaritans.org
