Wildlife presenters Michaela Strachan, Gordon Buchanan, Lizzie Daly and Hannah Stitfall are combining for A Wild Evening at G-Live in Guildford on November 23 at 7.30pm.
Gordon, Lizzie, Hannah and Michaela will lift the lid on real-life adventures that don’t make it to air - from hilarious mishaps to heart-stopping encounters with big cats and breathtaking moments in the planet’s most remote corners.
Gordon said: ‘We'll be sharing exciting stories from behind the scenes of time spent getting up close and personal with nature.
“I’ve been both behind and in front of the camera - and what happens when the cameras stop rolling is often the most intense when you’re out at the mercy of the elements.
“I look forward to sharing some of these moments to give the crowd a sense of what it’s like working in tough conditions to deliver incredible images in order to tell nature’s stories from all over the world.”
Lizzie added: “A huge part of my research and exploration is driven by the knowledge that I can use what I’ve learned to educate others on incredible things I’ve witnessed along the way.
“I am honoured to be joining legends of wildlife television Michaela, Hannah and Gordon on stage to share all our secrets with a live audience.”
Hannah is keen to be sharing her stories of things seen by only a handful of people as they happened.
She said: “I’m very excited to be joining A Wild Evening live on stage in November.
“I’ve travelled across the world with my work and have an abundance of memories, experiences and behind the scenes tales to share with the audience.”
Michaela Strachan’s natural world television experience stretches all the way back to children’s programme The Really Wild Show in 1993.
She said: “I have had an incredible career filming many different wildlife programmes and am so keen to share some of my stories.
“A Wild Evening will be a unique opportunity to hear four very different presenters talk about their passions and their wild adventures. Strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride!”
Gordon will reveal gripping tales from his time filming and living alongside some of the world’s most fearsome and powerful predators - the bigger and more elusive the better.
Lizzie is a scientist with a love of marine life who will take audiences on a dive into marine adventures, from swimming with sharks in Australia to whales in South America and giant jellyfish in the UK.
Hannah has a first class degree in zoology and a master’s in wildlife filmmaking, and will reflect on her time photographing wildlife in Britain and abroad, encompassing Africa and beyond.
Michaela has progressed from The Really Wild Show and Michaela's Wild Challenge to Countryfile, Springwatch, Orangutan Diaries, Elephant Diaries and Extreme Conservation.
For tickets, priced £36.72, £38.96 or £42.32, visit https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/a-wild-evening-guildford-23-11-2025/event/370062E7D8BF2FAA
