“Our big challenge is the main building, which has two floors: upstairs is the main church auditorium, while the ground floor includes Andy’s Community Café. We aim to replace our old, inefficient, and unreliable gas boiler with efficient air source heat pumps running on renewable electricity, allowing us to save over 13 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year and achieve ‘net zero’. But this will require grant funding, as the costs are beyond the reach of the church family alone.