St Andrew’s Church in Goldsworth Park is embarking on a “Green Transformation” heating project aimed at reducing its carbon emissions to zero. A fundraising campaign will see donations to the project doubled by the Aviva Community Fund, up to £250 per person during the six-week period from September 22 to October 31.
Vicar Scott Smith said: “St Andrew’s has always tried to be rooted in the local community, which we serve through many groups and activities taking place here every week. But we are also aware of our wider responsibilities, such as doing our part to minimise global warming.
“We have big plans to achieve ‘net zero’ carbon emissions through installing air source heat pumps and energy-efficient glazing and lighting. We already have plans in place to start this transformation in our ‘A2’ Community Hall.
“Our big challenge is the main building, which has two floors: upstairs is the main church auditorium, while the ground floor includes Andy’s Community Café. We aim to replace our old, inefficient, and unreliable gas boiler with efficient air source heat pumps running on renewable electricity, allowing us to save over 13 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year and achieve ‘net zero’. But this will require grant funding, as the costs are beyond the reach of the church family alone.
“We are pleased to have support from the generous Aviva Community Fund, which will ‘match-fund’ donations given over the six-week period ending on 31 October, up to £250 per person.”
St Andrew’s has made a video to explain the project and show some of the many activities that take place in its church building. It can be viewed on the Aviva Community Fund appeal page at https://tinyurl.com/StA-Aviva
Scott added: “We are grateful for all donations, however large or small. Our precise plan for fund usage will depend on how successful we are in raising funds through this appeal and grant applications from other organisations.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.