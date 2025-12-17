Wellbeing consultant and author Hansa Pankhania believes we can lean too much on alcohol for a good time over Christmas. Here she explains why and suggests some alternatives to reaching for another glass
The Christmas season is in full swing and so are the adverts for alcohol.
But instead of encouraging the use of alcohol shouldn’t we discourage our loved ones from drinking too much?
Shouldn’t we aim to reduce the enormous costs to the NHS of alcohol misuse, as well as the social and psychological impact of excessive alcohol consumption on drinkers and their families?
Many of us turn to alcohol when stress strikes and, of course, alcohol can also take centre stage in times of joy and celebration, when it is not uncommon for people to drink too much.
I believe, though, it is time to question our relationship with alcohol. It makes no sense when someone cannot remember what happened, is sick, wakes up with a splitting headache and hangover that takes another whole day to clear then tells me they had a brilliant time!
I am concerned by the lack of awareness of simple healthier options. I believe overuse of alcohol happens simply because someone cannot think of a better option, even though the dangers of excessive alcohol use are well known.
Here are five simple alternatives to reaching for alcohol.
Go for a walk: Put your coat on and have a brisk walk for 10 to 20 minutes. If the weather puts you off, do something physical in the house. Walk up and down the stairs, walk or run on the spot, tackle the housework.
Write out your feelings: Start writing down how you feel instead of letting everything fester. You could keep it free flowing, just say, ‘I am feeling anxious/angry/sad because ...’ and keep writing; or write an unsent letter to whoever is upsetting you. Channel that emotion out of your system.
Practise relaxation techniques: Search social media for relaxation and meditation techniques or listen to an app. Try a few now and keep up with the ones that work for you.
Reach out for support: Pick up the phone and speak to someone you trust, or speak to someone at the Samaritans, a free support line.
Use nature to help you: Drive or walk to a place of natural beauty. Nature is nourishing and has a mysterious way of enabling calm and clarity of mind.
I have no issues with responsible alcohol intake, but it becomes a serious problem when it’s seen as the only way out of a stressful situation or when it’s abused with serious implications for the home, the workplace, society and environment.
It’s time we all did more to promote healthier alternatives to drinking in times of stress as well as celebration.
Let’s see more characters on television using the strategies above. Let’s start a dialogue that raises the public’s awareness of alternatives.
Think about the rewards: an NHS saving millions and families who will not suffer the consequences of alcohol abuse.
It is not too late to turn the culture around and build healthier alternatives.
