Singer-songwriter and actor Niall McNamee will perform at The Star in Guildford on November 14 at 8pm.
Describing himself as “a romantic football fan who writes songs”, he has played Romeo in Romeo and Juliet in the West End, starred opposite Pierce Brosnan, had a fight scene with Jackie Chan in The Foreigner, and starred in and written the soundtrack for feature film Love Without Walls.
His debut album Glass and Mirrors comes out in October. This autumn he will feature in two films, playing Republic of Ireland 2002 World Cup goalkeeper Alan Kelly in Saipan, starring Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke, and the lead in romantic comedy One Night in Bath.
For tickets, priced £16.50, visit https://everythingculture.seetickets.com/event/niall-mcnamee/the-star-inn/3384059
