Iconic items from legendary fashion houses such as Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Mulberry will be going under the hammer next month.
Ewbank’s Auctioneers will hold its Vintage Fashion & Luxury Goods auction on Thursday, October 2 at 12 noon in Send, near Woking.
The sale will appeal to collectors, investors, and fashion enthusiasts alike.
The collection will be available for public viewing from Monday, September 29, to the day of the sale, from 9am to 5pm.
The auction is a treasure trove of designer pieces, each with a unique story, from rare couture creations to vintage finds with celebrity links.
Leading the auction is an exceptionally rare lot: a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda camera box bag from the 2016 Naples Collection.
This is a true piece of high fashion - an Alta Moda creation that was never sold in boutiques. Crafted in emerald-green crocodile skin, the bag features a gold-tone camera design and a python-skin strap adorned with multicoloured Dolce & Gabbana lettering.
The sale of this unique piece is being handled on behalf of Oxfam, adding a significant charitable dimension to this already special item. This work of art is estimated at £4,000 to £6,000.
The auction continues with a symbol of classic British luxury: a pair of rare, shiny Asprey London alligator skin train suitcases from circa 2003. With original instruction leaflets, protective covers, and an Asprey catalogue included, these cases represent a rare and complete offering for high-end collectors, valued at £6,000 to £9,000.
Also featured is a Gucci Horse Bit ‘1955’ shoulder bag, a modern-day classic that revives one of the house’s most iconic equestrian-inspired designs from the 1950s. Introduced in the Cruise 2020 collection, this model bridges Gucci’s rich heritage with contemporary style. This example is estimated to sell for £800 to £1,000.
A unique highlight of the sale comes from the private collection of celebrity stylist and TV presenter Ceril Campbell. The lots offer a fascinating glimpse into 1970s fashion and Chelsea’s vibrant social scene.
A pair of extraordinary Lionel Avery platform boots from the early 1970s are a must-have for any fashion historian or glam rock enthusiast. Avery was one of London's most imaginative boot makers, creating flamboyant designs for the music and boutique scene. These rare brown leather boots are valued at £380 to £500.
The auction rounds off its highlights with pieces from two more symbols of luxury. A distinctive and now-discontinued Louis Vuitton Ellipse backpack from 2001, in the iconic Monogram Canvas, is a perfect piece for collectors of vintage LV, with a guide price of £400 to £600.
Finally, a special edition Mulberry Bayswater ‘Cookie’ tote is a limited-run variation of the brand’s most iconic design, carrying a pre-sale guide price of £200 to £300.
All fashion lovers, collectors, and investors are invited to view these exceptional items and participate in the auction, either in person or online.
For valuations, contact the team at Ewbank’s, call 01483 223101, email [email protected], or visit www.ewbankauctions.co.uk
