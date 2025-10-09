A Woking man who was nearly four times over the limit when he caused a minor accident in Maybury earlier this year has paid a hefty price for a heavy day of drinking.
Dumitru Agaleanu was handed a two-year driving ban by Guildford Magistrates on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of driving when alcohol level above limit.
The court heard the 31-year-old of Moorholme drove his vehicle into the back of another on Maybury Hill on June 17 in a low-impact collision.
The other driver suspected Agaleanu was under the influence of drugs with the defendant being given a breath test by responding police.
He gave a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal reading being 35/100.
Mr Bigham, for Agaleanu, told the court the self-employed gardener had been fully co-operative with police at the roadside and was left “absolutely devastated” by the reading and what it could mean to him and his family.
He said: “He had been drinking heavily the day before and thought he was okay to drive.
“The collision was very minor and was barely a bump, but the reading is high and he’s shown a lot of remorse and regret for what he’s done.”
He added: “He’s not a criminal, but knows he’s let him and his family down.”
The Romanian, who has lived in the UK for a decade and was previously of good character with no drug or alcohol issues, was given a 12 community order because of the seriousness of the high reading.
He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and take part in a drink-drive rehabilitation course, and was also ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs, with his early guilty plea being taken into account.
