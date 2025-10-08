Woking will be rocking next Friday (October 17) as revellers will get Nothing But a Good Time at the Fiery Bird.
Get ready for the ultimate live rock experience as the high-octane band will perform some of the genre’s greatest hits at the Goldsworth Road venue.
Audiences have been promised a timeless setlist of anthems and a “non-stop rock spectacle” that will leave fans exhilarated, breathless and wanting more.
“It’s not just a concert – it’s an unforgettable journey through rock’s biggest hits,” said the band, promising “blistering guitar solos, thunderous rhythms and powerful sing-along choruses.”
Expect to hear songs from the likes of Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Def Leppard and more from 7pm, tickets £17 in advance or £20 on the door.
