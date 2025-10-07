Theatregoers have been invited to follow the yellow brick road back to Oz as a Woking group is reminding Wicked fans how the story began.
A magical performance can be expected when WAOS Musical Theatre returns to the stage with a five-night run of Wizard of Oz.
Excitement is brewing with the curtain lifting on a family-friendly production brimming with colour, music and theatrical magic at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre on December 2.
The show will premiere a fortnight after release of Wicked: For Good which continues to explore the friendship and legacy of Glinda and Elphaba.
So it’s the perfect time to rediscover the original story that captured the world’s imagination.
And if anything, WAOS would love theatregoers to see both with audiences getting the rare chance to experience both ends of Oz’s magical spectrum: blockbuster cinema and the intimacy of live theatre.
Georgina Gilbert and Eveey Ruth have accepted the challenge of directing, with the pair both relishing the opportunity of bringing such a well-loved story to the Rhona McGaw stage.
“With such a large cast, it’s both challenging and a huge amount of fun,” said the pair to the Woking News & Mail.
“Everyone knows the songs, the characters and the iconic moments, so there’s an added excitement in recreating those on stage, but in also finding fresh ways to make the magic sparkle.
“The whole team has poured their hearts into this, and we can’t wait for local families to come along and enjoy the show together.”
The 228-seat theatre is the perfect setting for the grand production given its intimate atmosphere and excellent acoustics.
The show will be a visual and audio theatre as it will feature a live orchestra, vibrant costumes and all the beloved characters: Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and the Wicked Witch.
“The timing could not be more perfect,” said a spokesperson for WAOS Musical Theatre.
“With Wicked: For Good flying into cinemas just days earlier on November 21, audiences have the chance to watch the witches’ story unfold on screen and then immerse themselves in the original stage adventure that inspired it all.
“Fo more than 50 years, WAOS MT has been a beacon of creativity in Woking, and this latest production promises to be a celebration for the whole community.
“Whether you’re discovering Oz for the first time or revisiting it through the eyes of your children, this is a show that offers joy, wonder, and the reminder that truly –
there’s no place like home.”
Catch the Wizard of Oz at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre Woking from December 2 to 6. For more details, timings and tickets, which are already selling fast, visit https://shorturl.at/bPRmx
The WAOS Musical Theatre adopted its current name in 2019 to reflect its evolving repertoire and ambition. Alongside delivering high-quality productions, WAOS MT has become a vital training ground for performers, directors, musicians, and crew, some of whom have gone on to professional theatre careers.
