A major milestone in British and international history was marked on September 27 as the world’s first passenger railway journey took place 200 years before.
But the occasion also highlighted the roles of people who have devoted their lives to keeping the wheels moving two centuries on – people like the Chandlers.
With four generations closely linked to the rails, it’s fair to say life on the railways has been a family affair for the Chandlers with the quartet devoting a combined century and a half of service.
Tony Chandler, a shift signalling manager, started as a booking boy at Woking signal box 37 years ago before his career took him to Waterloo and Wimbledon.
His father and grandfather both served 50 years, while his brother and uncle devoted 38 and 30, respectively.
And their link shows no sign of breaking soon as Tony’s son, Joseph, is working as an isolation planner on the Wessex route to continue his family’s railway legacy.
“I joined in 1989 but it was probably inevitable,” said Tony.
“I asked my dad to get me on for six months as I needed something to do and I never left.”
Technology has transformed the railways but Tony and his colleagues needed a sharp set of eyes before automation, as signallers wore headcodes so they could be identified by binocular-using signal box staff during outages.
Tony left Waterloo to look after Wokingham signal box and, in 1994, he moved to Wimbledon Signalling Centre, which now controls Waterloo. Over the years, he’s seen the railway evolve dramatically.
He added: “I love the pressure and the fact no day is ever the same.
“It’s frightening how quickly the railway progresses and how quickly 37 years have gone.
“It’s a good thing. I love my job and I love working on the railway.”
