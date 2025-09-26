A brand which made its name in Woking has once again dazzled during London Fashion Week.
Vz Perfection by Vaishali impressed fashion week audiences for the seventh consecutive year, this time with its statement collection “The Web”, presented at the Grand Connaught Rooms.
“The collection is a reflection of internal chaos — a web of grief, identity, power and resilience — all woven into wearable art,” says Vaishali, the brand’s founder and creative director.
“The Web is a deeply personal narrative born from grief, resilience, and transformation. The collection explores the emotional complexity of womanhood, translated through bold hues, symbolic details, and the seamless fusion of British tailoring with Indian artisanal mastery.
“It was born from a time when I couldn’t sit with a single emotion. I was muddled, conflicted, grieving the loss of loved and dear ones. It was like walking through fog – all I knew was that I had to carry on.
“The collection captures the complex emotional landscape of womanhood. Hot pink declares bold femininity, yellow radiates power, and ivory brings peace and harmony. Hand-embroidered metallic webs map strength and survival while symbolic details are doves for peace, dragonflies for transformation, and semi-precious stones such as amethyst and rose quartz.”
Each piece is named after a powerful woman from history, from Cleopatra to Princess Diana.
“This collection is also a celebration of women in their 40s, the often-overlooked age of evolution,” Vaishali adds. “We no longer want a seat at every table. We know where we belong, and more importantly, where we don’t.
“This is the decade where a woman’s style shifts — not because she’s lost something, but because she’s finally found herself.”
