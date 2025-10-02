A musical comedian who made Simon Cowell laugh is heading a night of stand-up at a Woking venue next week, writes Christa Robin.
Multi award-winning Britain’s Got Talent contestant Bennet Kavanagh is part of the Whole Lotta Comedy line-up that returns to the Fiery Bird at 7.30pm next Thursday.
The multi-talented headliner is renowned for his unique blend of music and humour, with his work being described as “silly” and “smart” by audiences.
He will be joined on an exciting bill by upcoming comedian Josh Taylor as well as Charlotte Madden, Donna Williams and Rachel Quinny, with Gareth Neale hosting.
Tickets are £15 on the door of the Goldsworth Road club or £12 in advance from http:/www.wholelottacomedy.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.