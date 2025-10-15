A class addition has been added to a Woking-area school as a fully inclusive sensory room has opened to pupils.
There was pride at West Byfleet Infant School last week as Woking mayor, Cllr Amanda Boote, joined staff and children to celebrate the launch of The Den.
The Den is a fully inclusive sensory room designed to support the emotional well-being, sensory development and learning needs of all children.
The transformation was made possible through a handout from Your Fund Surrey whose “commitment to inclusive education” has brought the vision to life.
The space will also be a “fantastic compliment” to The Nest nurture room at the school with an “absolutely delighted” Cllr Boote cutting the ribbon.
She said: “This space will provide a much-needed sensory retreat at the school, which will support their pupil's health and wellbeing.
“I got to experience the sensory elements of The Den, along with some of the school’s pupils, and it really is an amazing addition to their facilities.
“I was happy to be able to play a small part in the creation of this wonderful space by securing the funds for the school via Surrey County Council’s Your Fund Surrey scheme, but the real thanks go out to the Head Teacher Mrs Clarke and her team for creating this wonderful facility.”
The room is equipped with state-of-the-art sensory tools, calming lighting, tactile walls and interactive features which makes it a safe and stimulating environment for children with a range of sensory needs.
Mrs Clarke said: “The Den is more than just a room – it’s a sanctuary of calm, curiosity, and connection.
“It reflects our commitment to inclusion and emotional support, and we’re incredibly grateful to Your Fund Surrey for helping us create a space where every child can thrive”.
