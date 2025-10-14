When the team at Care UK’s Kingsleigh care home, on Kingfield Road, learned that resident Dave Hogden wanted to revisit The Valley, they set to work making his wish come true.
Dave grew up in Woolwich and began playing for Charlton at just 16 as a centre forward. After four years, he swapped football boots for life on the road as an HGV driver – but his love for The Addicks never faded.
Knowing how much a return would mean, the Kingsleigh team contacted the club to arrange a special day. Dave was treated to a behind-the-scenes tour, exploring the pitch, changing rooms and press area. He also held trophies he’d once watched his beloved team win.
“I had a brilliant time,” said Dave. “My favourite part was going onto the pitch and into the changing rooms – it has changed so much!”
Dave’s visit came through Kingsleigh’s Wishing Tree initiative, which helps residents revisit old passions or try something new – from fish-and-chip suppers to skydives.
Home Manager Kelly Kelleher said: “Everyone here knows how deep Dave’s passion for Charlton runs, so we made it our mission to give him the chance to return. You could see the pride he felt walking past the Charlton signs around the ground.
“Our Wishing Tree is a wonderful way for residents to share their ambitions, and it’s so rewarding to make them a reality. Dave had a fantastic time and hasn’t stopped talking about it since. A huge thank you to Charlton Athletic and our team for making it happen.”
To find out more about Kingsleigh, please call Kelly Kelleher on 01483 331948, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/kingsleigh
