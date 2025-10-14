It’s a long way from the streets of Maybury to Wembley stadium and international stardom.
But whether it’s rocking Hyde Park or being down in the tube station at midnight, Dan Jennings has covered Paul Weller’s journey from Woking every step of the way in a remarkable trip of his own.
The journalist and former radio presenter can now add ‘best-selling Sunday author’ to his CV as his book Paul Weller: Dancing Through the Fire – The Authorised Oral History debuted at number five.
The book was the culmination of a lockdown project in 2020 when Jennings set out to interview his musical hero. The Desperately Seeking Paul podcast grew into a phenomenon that finished more than 180 episodes later with an interview with The Jam frontman and icon.
“The idea was every week I would chat to a different fan,” said Jennings on how it all began.
“I thought ten episodes, maybe. But it blew up into this stupidly successful podcast and the whole idea spiraled out of control.”
Jennings was a schoolboy when he watched Paul performing Uh-Huh Oh Yeh on Top of the Pops, thinking Weller was a new and up-and-coming artist.
Jennings said: “You would get someone like him on one stage and Mr Blobby or PJ & Duncan on another, but that made him stand out to me.
“I had no idea about his back catalogue. I was talking about him with two guys and they said look at The Jam.”
The viewing began a lifelong love affair with an artist that’s had a number one album in five consecutive decades.
Fast forward to lockdown, and the podcast quickly grew from a ‘pet project’. Paul’s sister, Nicky Weller, was a guest on episode 12 while the thought of interviewing Paul consumed the author as things ramped up.
He said: “I started getting some of the big players, like Rick Buckler was on Episode 42 and we were starting to get into the inner circle of his band and family.
“When I finally met him at a gig he was really impressed.
“He agreed to an interview and I lived it out in my head. I was told I might get 45 minutes with him but two hours later we had to take a break.
“I couldn’t have ever dreamt of it being that good, but I think he was impressed with the work ethos, the hundreds of hours of conversation and the work that went into it.”
Jennings decided against simply printing the transcripts and wove all the material into a comprehensive life story, from Weller’s parents meeting in Maybury to the El Dorado album release in 2025. The experience was “joyous”.
He said: “It was fun but a challenge – It was a massive jigsaw puzzle and I just put it all together.
“The reaction to it has been incredible, from people in the industry to fans. It just goes to show how something can take off.”
Paul Weller: Dancing Through the Fire: The Authorised Oral History is published by Constable (£30).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.