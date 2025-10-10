Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 07/10/25. More WBC public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension. 226 High Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7DD. PLAN/2025/0728
Proposed erection of a two storey side extension and first floor extension raising the height of the building to 7.8 metres with the adoption of a mono-slope roof. Proposed 2.3 metre high walling and electric gate to enclose front yard (Retrospective). Minispeed, Unit 5, Abbot Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7JN. PLAN/2025/0675
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of hip to gable extension, rear dormer roof extension and installation of 3x front rooflights to facilitate loft conversion. 26 Rectory Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7LS. PLAN/2025/0747
Erection of a part two-storey, part single storey front extension and single storey side and rear extensions following demolition of existing garage. Insertion of side rooflights and alterations to front porch. 16 Parvis Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6HA. PLAN/2025/0746
Canalside
Facade alterations and the creation of office floorspace at lower ground floor level. 6 Church Street West, Woking, GU21 6DJ. PLAN/2025/0712
Heathlands
Cut back tree overhanging the roof of the neighbouring property Keel Cottage by approximately 2 metres back to boundary due to obstructing the chimney to prevent a fire hazard when using the log burner. (Works subject to TPO 626/0349/1987). Lansbury, Hook Heath Road, Woking, GU22 0QE. TREE/2025/8233
Horsell
Rear dormer and 2 x front rooflights to facilitate the conversion of the roof space to habitable accommodation. 86A Arthurs Bridge Road, Woking, GU21 4NR. PLAN/2025/0740
Group Thuja: Fell & Remove - to ground level, or as close as possible and remove all arisings. Thursley, Elm Road, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4DY. TREE/2025/8244
T1 : Large Corsican Pine (in the front garden) - Reduce the western face over the house by 2-3m (radial spread of approx. 9m to the west leaving a finished radial spread of 6-7m) due to large heavily weighted limbs over their daughter’s bedroom. The large rising limb growing to the east is to be reduced by 2m in spread and 3m in height whilst also installing a cable brace to support the union ( limb to the east has a radial spread of 11m leaving a finished spread of 9m and height of 14m. (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963Note: Permission not required for dead wood. Mulberry, Carlton Road, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4HE. TREE/2025/8257
Hoe Valley
Erection of a two storey side and single storey rear extension. 17 Campbell Avenue, Westfield, Woking, GU22 9NP. PLAN/2025/0750
Knaphill
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension. 44 Victoria Road, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2AA. PLAN/2025/0748
T1: Lime - Re-pollard at original pruning points. Lapsed pollard and dominating front of house causing darkness in rooms and encroaching onto roof space. T2: Sweet chestnut - Re-pollard at original pruning points. Lapsed pollard and dominating rear garden causing shade all day over garden and rear of house. (Works subject to TPO 626/0426/1993). 53 Brushfield Way, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2TQ. TREE/2025/8248
Mount Hermon
Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 30x residential units. Lion House, 147 Oriental Road, Woking, GU22 8AP. PLAN/2025/0751
Pyrford
Erection of a single storey front extension with porch. Replacement outbuilding with interlinking canopy including comprising double garage with habitable accommodation at first floor level, following demolition of existing garage and store. Pierre Pont House, Pyrford Woods, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8QR. PLAN/2025/0749
Proposed balcony to the rear elevation. Flat 11, Woodhayes, Woodlands Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6BF. PLAN/2025/0733
St Johns
Demolition of existing buildings on site. Redevelopment of the site to provide a self storage facility (Class B8) alongside associated access works, car parking, landscaping and other works. Goldsworth Road Industrial Estate, Woking. PLAN/2025/0745
