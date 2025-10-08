Past and present residents of Sheerwater have been encouraged to share their memories of life in the changing Woking community as part of a national initiative.
A Sheerwater Rediscovered event will take place at the Surrey History Centre in Woking on October 29 as part of the Festival of Social Science 2025.
The in-person event will take the form of a workshop with participants being invited to share their memories of life on the estate and engage in storytelling.
There will also be a chance to meet other residents and discover historic materials during the three-hour event.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided but spaces are limited, so registrations should be made before Wednesday, October 22, via [email protected] or 07878 387992.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.