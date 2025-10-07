Two burglaries and a catalytic converter theft have been flagged up by Woking police in their weekly round-up crimes in the borough.
Unspecified items were stolen after a burglar conducted an “untidy search” after breaking into house in Barnard Court, Knaphill, through the rear patio door.
The incident took place between 4pm and 11pm on Tuesday, September 30, with witnesses or anyone with information urged to call 101 quoting 45250119577.
A similar incident took place at Hallington Colse in Goldsworth Park sometime around 2.30pm on Sunday, October 5, with 45250121679 being the reference.
The converter was stolen from a grey Toyota Proace parked on Jelley Way, Westfield, between 11am and 2.45pm on Wednesday, October 1, reference number 45250120251.
