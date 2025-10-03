TREE/2025/8214: Large oak tree at foot of communal land at Allen House Park. Nearest property is 17 Allen House Park. Where tree overhangs the road - crown reduce so that roadway is clear to height of 5 metres to allow delivery lorries and refuse lorries to pass. Currently they have to drive on the wrong side of the road to do this. Above 5 metres (on the roadside), crown reduce the tree by 2-3 metres to create some distance between the crown and no 17. (Works subject to TPO 626/0343/1986). Land adjacent to 17 Allen House Park, Hook Heath