Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0736: Prior approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 4x residential units. Byfleet Beds And Furniture, 140 High Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0735: Proposed facade alterations. 6 Church Street West
2025/0741: Erection of two-storey side, single-storey rear extention following demolition of existing conservatory. 19A The Grove, Horsell
Heathlands
TREE/2025/8214: Large oak tree at foot of communal land at Allen House Park. Nearest property is 17 Allen House Park. Where tree overhangs the road - crown reduce so that roadway is clear to height of 5 metres to allow delivery lorries and refuse lorries to pass. Currently they have to drive on the wrong side of the road to do this. Above 5 metres (on the roadside), crown reduce the tree by 2-3 metres to create some distance between the crown and no 17. (Works subject to TPO 626/0343/1986). Land adjacent to 17 Allen House Park, Hook Heath
TREE/2025/8227: T1 : Oak - fell to ground level due to severe die back of south canopy. (Works subject to TPO 626/0349/1987). Hook Hill Cottage, Sun Hill, Hook Heath
Horsell
2025/0731: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for external works including the insertion of front rooflight, insertion of 3x sun tunnels, removal of chimney, alterations to roof, installation of replacement windows, alterations to external finishes and alterations to driveway and rear garden and drainage works. 3 Morton Close, Horsell
Knaphill
TREE/2025/8228: T1 : Oak - Oak crown reduce by 1-2 meters back to previous pruning points. (Works subject to TPO/0061/2008). 4 Farthings, Knaphill
TREE/2025/8222: T1 - Oak - reduce overall by 3m to leave a finished height of 17m and a finished spread of 6.5m. The tree has become too large for it's position and the canopy is overhanging the property causing excessive fallen debris and shade to area below. (Works subject to TPO 626/0426/1993). 60 Alexandra Gardens, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
PLAN/2025/0739: Certificate of proposed lawful development for the installation of 2No air source heat pumps to side elevation. 88 York Road
TREE/2025/8231: Please see schedule of works. Originally permitted on reference TREE/2022/8277. (Works subject to TPO/0007/2008). Sheywood , 181 Old Woking Road
St John’s
2025/0738: Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness development for an L-shaped rear dormer with 2No front rooflights. 49 Royal Oak Road
2025/0699: Erection of two-storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration. 41 Royal Oak Road
TREE/2025/8230: 5 x Fell trees - level monitoring survey to property Gorsewood Cottage has indicated subsidence based on seasonal soil plasticity changes caused by 3 oak tree roots. Additional two trees will have massively altered exposure as a result and should be felled also. Tree ID: #770041533 , 770041541, 770041538, 770054097 & 770041537. (Works within St John’s Conservation area). Land adj Gorsewood Cottage, St John’s Lye, St John’s
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
25/1032/FFU: Erection of single storey rear extension. 40 Cobbetts Walk, Bisley
25/1044/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for the erection of a telecommunications pole (10-metre maximum height). Telephone pole outside 268 Guildford Road, Bisley
25/1037/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 25/0580/FFU to allow for the windows and doors to be altered. 10 Sundew Close, Lightwater
25/1038/FFU: Erection of single-storey front extension and two detached rear outbuildings. 270 Guildford Road, Bisley
25/1039/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness for existing use of outbuilding as habitable accommodation. 6 Elm Grove, Bisley
25/1050/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for erection of telecommunications pole (11-metre maximum height). Telephone pole, Lucas Green Road, West End
Windlesham & Chobham
25/1026/FFU: Erection of self-build detached two-storey dwelling with associated landscaping and parking. Land east of New Place, London Road, Sunningdale
25/1036/FFU: Erection of single-storey rear extension, single-storey side infill extension, alterations to garage roof and demolition of existing enclosed porch and erection of new open porch. Riverside Cottage, Green Lane, Chobham
