25/1007/FFU: Roof alterations including increase in ridge height, erection of a part single-storey part two-storey rear extension, conversion of garage, alterations to fenestrations and external materials. 14 Sandy Lane, Chobham 25/1012/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for upgrade of an existing telecommunications base station comprising the addition of 3no. new antennas on proposed support poles, the relocation of 3no. existing antennas and 2no. dishes onto proposed support poles, together with the removal of 1no. equipment cabinet and the replacement with 1no. new equipment cabinet and ancillary development. Telecommunications mast, Chertsey Road, Windlesham