Woking Borough Council
2025/0703: The erection of fencing around the boundary for a temporary period of two years. Land bound by Church Street East, Chobham Road and Christchurch Way
2025/0726: Replacement of existing static cinema listing boards with internally illuminated digital display screens to the exterior of The Ambassadors. Installation of new vinyl advertising to the exterior. Replacement of existing signage with new illuminated signs. Removal of existing poster boards. The Ambassadors, Victoria Way
Goldsworth Park
2025/0682: Replacement of cladding, roofs and fenestration, refurbishment works, and associated works. Colliers Close 1-79 Sythwood 25-40 Cobbetts Close 1-20 And 25-52, Frenchs Wells 45-60 106-137 And 2-64 Evens 65-103 Odds 70-104 Evens And 155-213 Odds For, Brookfield, Horsell
Heathlands
2025/0720: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for erection of replacement pool house. Bridley House, Heath House Road, Woking
Horsell
2025/0730: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.7m. Heather Farm House, Horsell Common, Horsell
2025/0676: Erection of first-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension. Proposed front porch and formation of a new vehicular access. 3 Heather Close, Horsell
St John’s
2025/0724: Erection of a two-storey rear infill extension, changes to fenestration. 178 Hermitage Woods Crescent, St John’s
2025/0722: Erection of a single-storey infill porch to front/side elevation, roof enlargement including hip to gable extension and 1m increase in ridge height with 4No roof lights, erection of part single-storey/part two-storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration and landscaping and driveway modifications to the front to create three parking spaces. 146 Goldsworth Road
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Lightwater
25/1008/FFU: Erection of part single, part two-storey side extension and sub-division of residential unit to form two residential dwellings following demolition of existing extension and garage. Holly Lodge, Catena Rise, Lightwater
Windlesham & Chobham
25/1002/FFU: Erection of self-build detached dwelling with associated landscaping works, parking and the removal of existing tennis court. Brook House, Philpot Lane, Chobham
25/1007/FFU: Roof alterations including increase in ridge height, erection of a part single-storey part two-storey rear extension, conversion of garage, alterations to fenestrations and external materials. 14 Sandy Lane, Chobham 25/1012/GPT: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations 2017 for upgrade of an existing telecommunications base station comprising the addition of 3no. new antennas on proposed support poles, the relocation of 3no. existing antennas and 2no. dishes onto proposed support poles, together with the removal of 1no. equipment cabinet and the replacement with 1no. new equipment cabinet and ancillary development. Telecommunications mast, Chertsey Road, Windlesham
25/1013/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of a two-storey rear extension, conversion of garage into habitable space, erection of front porch, ancillary outbuilding and associated internal works. Braeholme, Rectory Lane, Windlesham
25/1015/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 5 (Drainage Plan) attached to planning permission 24/1165/FFU for the erection of a two storey side/rear extension with internal alterations, fenestration changes, solar panels and replacement chimney, following part demolition of existing dwelling house and demolition of existing detached garage/flat. Beldam Lake House, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
25/1025/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (tree protection) of planning permission 21/1349/FFU for the erection of a replacement single-storey four-bedroom dwelling following the demolition of the existing house and stable block and associated stables office. Mossat Farm Cottage, Gracious Pond Road, Chobham
Outside Boundary
25/1030/PCA: Consultation from Rushmoor Borough Council for amendments to Conditions 2, 6, 7 and 8 of permission ref. 20/00871/RE VPP to increase non-weekday (i.e. weekends and public holidays) aircraft movements at Farnborough Airport within its current limit of 50,000 aircraft movements per annum, amend the maximum take-off weight categories, and amend the conditions related to airport public safety zones in line with the latest Government guidance. Farnborough Airport, Farnborough Road, Farnborough, Hampshire
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.