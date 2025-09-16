Byfleet And West Byfleet
2025/0572: Fenestration alterations to all elevations. Including new steps, windows and doors to existing-ground floor retail unit. Byfleet Beds And Furniture, 140 High Road, Byfleet
Heathlands
2025/0576: Two-storey rear extension and front porch extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Creation of pitched roof over existing garage and porch and extension of front hardstanding. Insertion of rear rooflight and alterations to fenestration. 9 Ellis Farm Close, Mayford
2025/0411: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory (amended plans). Padua, Hook Heath Road
2025/0543: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory. 5 Egley Drive, Mayford
2025/0558: Single-storey rear extension and covered side car port. Proposed replacement of all existing windows with new double glazed windows. (amended plans) Trees, Hook Heath Avenue, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0HN
Hoe Valley
2025/0628: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.5m. 17 The Moorlands, Kingfield
Horsell
2025/0512: Installation of an additional air conditioning unit to the north elevation. Castle Cottage, Castle Road
2025/0567: Detached garage/storage following demolition of existing garage and outbuildings. Garden House, Horsell Rise,
2025/0592: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 8 Lych Way
Knaphill
2025/0535: Retrospective planning permission for 2no. sheds for the storage of garden equipment and a pergola to the east side of the main house. Meadow View, Chobham Road
2025/0590: Extension to building by erecting timber garden storage shed on existing hardstanding within the curtilage of the house. East House, Chobham Road
2025/0545: Proposed rear veranda and rear patio alterations (amended description). 132 Brookwood Farm Drive
Mount Hermon
2025/0494: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension. Courtlands, Lytton Road
Pyrford
2025/0573: Part single, part two-storey front and side extensions, alterations to fenestration and enlargement of raised patio, following demolition of existing porch, partial outbuilding and existing master dressing/en-suite. The Little House, Thorley Close, West Byfleet
2025/0574: Single-storey rear extension. Woodlawn, Hollybank Road, West Byfleet
2025/0491: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of garage into habitable accommodation, changes to front fenestration, and addition of wall infills (amended description). 21 Hayes Barton
St John’s
2025/0546: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension and rear outbuilding. 18 Brackenwood Road, St John’s
2025/0547: First-floor side extension. 18 Brackenwood Road
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.