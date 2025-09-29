Pubs around Woking have been hailed for their ale as the latest version of a drinker’s Bible has been released.
Glasses have been raised to the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) as several watering holes around the borough have been included in the 2026 Good Beer Guide.
And it seems that real drinkers are spoilt for choice locally with options ranging from town centre hostelries to cosy country pubs.
It would be a folly for The Crown not to make the latest edition given the Horsell hotspot is the local CAMRA pub of the year 2025 and was recently called Surrey’s best by The Telegraph.
And another familiar name on the list is The Garibaldi with the Knaphill pub offering one regular and one changing cask ale, regional beers and a decent programme of events.
“I think getting in the Good Beer Guide still means something,” said landlord, Martin Durad.
“It shows that you’re keeping your real ales in good condition and the people of CAMRA appreciate you.”
Chobham does well with the Horse & Groom and White Hart - described as “a lovely and rambling building” by compilers - making the list along with the Fox Inn down the road in Worplesdon.
Wetherspoons also gets a mention in the UK’s bestselling beer and pub guide with The Herbert Wells in Chertsey Road getting the nod for its ale range and standards.
“I am delighted The Herbert Wells has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members,” said pub manager, Gary Hollis.
“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”
The “lively” Woking Railway Athletic Club on Goldsworth Road is also in the guide, being a local CAMRA favourite.
