A series of speed limit reductions have been proposed across Woking in a bid to make roads safer for drivers, pedestrians, and schoolchildren.
Surrey County Council has launched consultations on three separate schemes, including a cut from the national speed limit to 40 mph on Cemetery Pales in Brookwood.
The 0.7-mile stretch of road between the A322 Bagshot Road and Chapel Lane has been the site of a fatal collision, two serious crashes, and one slight injury in the past three years. Following a speed assessment, council engineers concluded that lowering the limit from 60mph to 40mph would improve safety. The move is supported by Surrey Police and local councillors.
In Wych Hill, limits could also be cut from 30mph to 20mph on Orchard Mains, Wych Hill Rise, Blackbridge Road, and Fernhill Close. The change follows concerns from residents and councillors about speeding traffic and risks to pedestrians, particularly schoolchildren using Wych Hill Rise, which lacks a footway. Council officers said the reduction would create safer residential streets, encourage walking and cycling, and support Surrey’s Vision Zero target of eliminating road casualties.
A third proposal would see 20mph limits introduced on sections of Sythwood and Brookfield, covering approaches to Sythwood Primary School and Nursery. The council said the measure would tackle school road safety concerns, with slower speeds giving drivers more time to react during busy drop-off and pick-up periods.
Residents can view the full proposals online or at local libraries, and objections or comments must be submitted by 17, 7 and 10 October 2025 respectively.
