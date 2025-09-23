Woking town centre roared into life last Sunday as the Seymours Woking Car Show returned for its third and biggest year.
From Harley Davidson bikes to gleaming hot rods, more than 100 classic and custom vehicles lined the town.
The Transformers were a smash hit again, with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Barricade and Megatron drawing huge crowds alongside Batman, who arrived in style in his Batmobile.
Other movie cars included the hilarious Mutts Cutts van from Dumb and Dumber.
The Sporting Bears Motor Club offered their Dream Rides, raising funds for Home-Start Runnymede & Woking.
Car show organiser Terry Fox said: “We wanted to create something bigger, more colourful, more exciting than ever – and the local car community didn’t disappoint.
“The early support from Seymours meant we could put pedal to the metal and deliver a show that had something for everyone.
“A huge thank you to everyone who came, brought a vehicle or volunteered to put on another unforgettable show.”
Zo Khan, partner at headline sponsor Seymours Woking, added: “Seymours is proud to play a part in the show, and our team thoroughly enjoyed visiting with our families. It’s a brilliant day out.”
Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, said: “I had the pleasure of visiting every car on display and speaking to many owners who’ve poured love into their vehicles. The car show is a wonderful way to bring people together as well as being great for the town and local businesses.”
The Mayor also presented the Best Car in Show award, voted for by visitors, to Tony Pocknee, whose Mark 1 Escort finished miles out in front.
Tony won six tickets to Sunny Afternoon courtesy of New Victoria Theatre Woking.
The event was made possible thanks to sponsorship from Seymours Woking, McLaren Automotive, Doubletree by Hilton Woking, and Crane Garden Buildings, and was supported by Brooklands Museum and Woking Borough Council.
Comments
