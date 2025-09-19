Woking schools are being invited to apply for new environmental funding.
Following the success of the Woking Repair Café, Woking Environment Action (WEAct) is delighted to announce a new initiative to support local schools in their environmental and nature projects.
From this autumn, WEAct will be offering £700 each term for which Woking state-funded infant, junior, and primary schools can apply.
The funding, made possible through surplus donations from the repair café, is designed to help schools bring their environmental ideas to life.
Possible uses include: creating or expanding nature and gardening projects; setting up recycling or swap schemes; installing bike or scooter storage; and developing other sustainability ideas led by schools or their pupils.
Ellen Pirie, co-chair of WEAct, said: “We are thrilled that the generosity of our repair café visitors means we can extend our impact beyond repairs and directly into schools.
“We want to give children the chance to learn, explore and have fun while caring for the environment. Whether it is getting their hands dirty in a school garden, setting up a recycling project or finding new ways to make their school greener, this funding is about helping pupils enjoy making a difference.”
Applications are open now. Full details of the scheme and how to apply can be found on the WEAct website at www.wokingenvironmentaction.com/projects/schools.
Woking Environment Action (WEAct) is a local charity working to encourage practical action on climate change and environmental issues in Woking.
The Woking Repair Cafe, which launched in 2023, is run by volunteers who help to repair broken items ranging from electricals to textiles, saving them from being thrown away and giving them a new lease of life. It takes place monthly at various locations across Woking.
