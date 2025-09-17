Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to September 16. More WBC public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Byfleet & West Byfleet
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for loft conversion including alteration of the existing roof from hip to gable and erection of a rear dormer window. Insertion of front rooflights. 10 Beech Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7PS, PLAN/2025/0718
Canalside
Display of 1x non-illuminated fascia sign and 1x non-illuminated freestanding sign. British Red Cross, 78 Walton Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5DW, PLAN/2025/0681
Installation of new ducting and attenuators for existing plant/dust extraction system and erection of acoustic fencing on the northern corner of Unit 22. Unit 22, Woking Business Park, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5JY, PLAN/2025/0622
Heathlands
Erection of a single storey rear extension, 23 Allen House, Park, Hook Heath, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0DB, PLAN/2025/0702
Erection of a single storey rear infill extension following part demolition of existing extension. 9 Kemishford, Mayford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0RL, PLAN/2025/0673
Horsell
Erection of a single storey rear extension, 12 Orchard Drive, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4BN, PLAN/2025/0707.
Erection of a side dormer window. Gardenia Place, Orchard Drive, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4BN, PLAN/2025/0715
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Developement for the erection of a two-storey rear extension. 45 Common Close, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4DB, PLAN/2025/0723
Hoe Valley
Proposed construction of a 4no. bedroom detached house. Land At Pumping Station, Bonners Close, Westfield, Woking, PLAN/2025/0689
Retrospective planning permission for rear pergola and detached outbuilding for use as an annexe. 19 Sundridge Road, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9AU, PLAN/2025/0725
Knaphill
Proposed replacement roof set higher than the existing with a half-hip, insertion of a flat roofed rear dormer and 5no front roof lights following removal of the existing hipped roof. 63 High Street, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2PX, PLAN/2025/0687
Proposed Change of Use from Sui Generis to Nursery (Use Class E) and erection of a canopy on the side elevation (Retrospective). The Vyne Community Centre, 45 Broadway, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2SP, PLAN/2025/0695
Pyrford
Erection of a single storey front extension and single storey rear infill extension. 8 Hamilton Avenue, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8RS8, PLAN/2025/0705
St Johns
Retention of single storey rear infill extension to dwelling. 17 Mabel Street, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6NN, PLAN/2025/0711
