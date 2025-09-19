A dedicated West Byfleet care home worker has been shortlisted for a prestigious award that celebrates excellence in the sector.
Claudia Modiga, who has been part of the team at Charrington Manor, Hobbs Close, since its opening in 2022, is a finalist in the Care Activities Co-ordinator/Facilitator of the Year category at the National Care Awards – one of the most highly regarded accolades in the UK care industry.
The National Care Awards website says that “the award will be made to a person within a care home or day care service who has made an exceptional contribution to the quality of life, health and happiness of all the people they support through the activities they provide”.
Claudia said: “It’s a huge honour to be named in such a well-recognised award. It’s also a credit to our wonderful residents here at Charrington Manor – they are the heart of everything we do.”
As activities co-ordinator, Claudia is responsible for organising a varied programme of events and stimulating activities to ensure residents stay engaged, active and fulfilled.
She began her career in care work in 2011 and moved into an activities and events organiser role in 2018, finding her passion in enriching the lives of others.
Claudia now lives in Woking and is a popular figure at Charrington Manor.
“It’s a huge privilege to work in the care sector,” Claudia added. “Every day we make a difference to people’s lives.”
Charrington Manor home manager Simona Varga-Pali said: “We are incredibly proud of Claudia. She is deeply committed to her role and truly goes above and beyond to enhance the wellbeing of our residents.
“We can’t wait to cheer her on at the awards night.”
The award winners will be announced at a sparkling event in London in November.
