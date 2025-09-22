Beaufort Primary School in Goldsworth Park is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.
Customers at Woking Guildford Road Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.
Hannah Piper, deputy head at Beaufort Primary School, said: “We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for this generous grant. The creation of an all-weather daily mile running track will really add interest to the daily mile.
“Also, the children will be running on a much more suitable surface, especially in winter.”
Some 107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event this month with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.
Store manager Scott Waddell said: “We are delighted to see Beaufort Primary School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw.
“The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round.
“Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw, and congratulations to Beaufort Primary School.”
Claire De Silva, head of communities at Tesco, said: “We are proud to award Golden Grants to more than 100 schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities.
“Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”
Schools can apply for a Stronger Starts grant of £1,500, £1,000 or £500 by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts
