Scouts from 1st Brookwood, Pyford Scouts, 1st Goldsworth Park, 1st Knaphill and 8th Woking joined Scouts and Guides from across the county and beyond to mark the 20th anniversary frost camp at Bentley Copse Activity Centre.
More than 700 Scouts, Explorer Scouts, Guides and volunteers were present to celebrate the landmark over the milder but wet weekend of 30 January with a packed programme of activities.
First launched in 2006 with just 200 participants, frost camp has grown into one of the centre’s most anticipated annual events.
With the exception of 2021, when government restrictions prevented large gatherings, the camp has run every year — offering thousands of young people the chance to develop new skills, build confidence and enjoy unforgettable outdoor experiences.
A new attraction this year, the bag drop, where participants leapt from a tower onto a giant inflatable, quickly became a favourite. The weekend also featured a wide range of exhilarating challenges, including climbing, a gladiator inflatable, Jacob’s Ladder, crate stacking, zipline rides and abseiling.
For those who preferred to stay closer to the ground, activities such as air rifle shooting, archery, tomahawk throwing and fencing offered plenty of excitement.
Evenings brought their own magic. On Friday, participants settled in for a film night, while Saturday featured a lively campfire, silent disco and the thrill of riding the zipline in the dark.
Frost camp plays a vital role in helping young people gain #SkillsForLife, offering opportunities and challenges that many groups cannot provide on their own.
James, 11, a Scout from Pyford, said: “I liked all the activities because they were fun to do and made us work together as a team.”
Rory, also 11, a Scout from Woking, added: “The bag drop was fun, I went to the top and it was felt my life was flashing before me before landing safely on the wet inflatable bag.”
