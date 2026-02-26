A Woking man has been forced to face the music after stealing a pair of earbuds from a Surrey store.
Pavel Furtak was arrested on Sunday, February 22, after being caught stealing a pair of JBL earbuds worth nearly £50 from Robert Dyas in Guildford.
The 39-year-old of Triggs Lane, Hook Heath, pleaded guilty to one count of theft when he appeared before Guildford Magistrates on Tuesday, February 24.
The defendant was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 in costs with his guilty plea being taken into consideration.
