A new stage adaptation of the classic detective Inspector Morse will visit Woking later this year as part of a major UK tour.
Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, starring Tom Chambers in the title role, will run at the New Victoria Theatre from November 11 to 15, following its premiere at Birmingham Repertory Theatre in August.
The production marks the first-ever stage adaptation of Colin Dexter’s famous detective, bringing the iconic character — best known from the long-running ITV television series — to theatre audiences in a brand-new story.
The play follows Detective Chief Inspector Morse as he investigates the sudden death of a young actress who collapses on stage during a performance. What begins as a suspicious death soon becomes a darker and more personal case, as Morse and DS Lewis uncover links to events from the inspector’s own past 25 years earlier.
Chambers, known for roles in Father Brown and Strictly Come Dancing, said he was “absolutely thrilled” to take on the role made famous on television by John Thaw.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing to the stage the nationally loved character of Inspector Morse,” he said. “This brand-new production is a tantalising tale, rich in story and character and even unpicks some of Morse’s closely guarded personal life. It’s going to be a fabulous evening of entertainment.”
The production is co-produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Birmingham Repertory Theatre, with Simon Friend describing the show as a rare opportunity to bring “the nation’s favourite detective” to the stage.
The script is written by Alma Cullen, who previously penned several episodes of the original ITV series, and is directed by Anthony Banks, whose theatre credits include The Girl on the Train and Dial M For Murder.
Based on Dexter’s bestselling novels, Inspector Morse became one of Britain’s most celebrated crime dramas, running for 13 years and inspiring spin-off series Lewis and Endeavour.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, February 7.
